Halifax Panthers sign half-back Aston

Cory Aston

The 26 year-old follows hot on the heels of Joe Keyes, Lachlan Walmsley, Brad Knowles and Titus Gwaze in making the move to the Shay.

Aston has Super League credentials with Castleford Tigers and Championship experience with Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and most recently London Broncos.

“I’m delighted to be a Panther for at least the next two years,” said Aston. “Halifax is a big club with a big fan base and I can’t wait to pull on the blue and white jersey.

“I’m really looking forward to what should be an exciting 2022. Simon [Grix] has brought in some great additions to what was already a very strong squad and I can’t wait to get started next week.”

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Cory has a lot of experience in the Championship which will really help us.”