Halifax Panthers sign half-back Aston
Halifax Panthers have bolstered their squad further with the signing of half-back Cory Aston on a two year deal.
The 26 year-old follows hot on the heels of Joe Keyes, Lachlan Walmsley, Brad Knowles and Titus Gwaze in making the move to the Shay.
Aston has Super League credentials with Castleford Tigers and Championship experience with Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and most recently London Broncos.
“I’m delighted to be a Panther for at least the next two years,” said Aston. “Halifax is a big club with a big fan base and I can’t wait to pull on the blue and white jersey.
“I’m really looking forward to what should be an exciting 2022. Simon [Grix] has brought in some great additions to what was already a very strong squad and I can’t wait to get started next week.”
Head coach Simon Grix said: “Cory has a lot of experience in the Championship which will really help us.”
“He is a game management type of player, with a good feel for the flow of a game. He appeals to us as he has shown ambition in his career and certainly has the hunger to continue to improve.”