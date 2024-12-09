Halifax Panthers: Tibbs tied down at The Shay until end of 2025
The 24-year-old centre enters into his fifth campaign for Fax having joined from Huddersfield Giants’ academy in 2021. He has made 52 first team appearances so far in his Halifax career, notching 25 tries.
Speaking to the club’s website, Tibbs said:
“It’s brilliant to have signed on for another year. It’s coming into my fifth year at Halifax and I feel like I’m used to the place now. But it’s an exciting year ahead, changes around the club.
“We’ve been in a few weeks now and there’s a good vibe already so we’re looking forward to this season.
“My goal for this year is to really nail down a starting spot in the team. Obviously, with the new coach I’ve just got to impress in training, work hard and show what I can do.
“I’m definitely feeling a lot healthier this year already after some injuries last season. I feel faster and stronger so hopefully nothing will hold me back this year.”
He added: “We’ve all said we’ve enjoyed the early pre-season training so far. There’s a fresh look to it and the sessions have been intense while he’s (new head coach Kyle Eastmond) been here.
“There’s just a good feel around it and everybody is working hard together. It’s been a good start.”