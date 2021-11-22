Halifax Panthers to visit Bradford Bulls for festive fixture
Halifax Panthers' first friendly of pre-season will be a trip to Odsal to face local rivals Bradford Bulls on Boxing Day (12.30pm).
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:33 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:36 am
The game will give Simon Grix’s new look side their first chance to impress fans following a busy off-season of signings and retentions.
Prices in advance will be £15 for both club’s season ticket holders for adults and concessions while matchday prices will rise to £20 on the day. Juniors go free but will need to purchase a match ticket in advance.