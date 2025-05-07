Star Irish DJ CamrinWatsin will be performing at The Shay this Sunday. (Photo credit: CamrinWatsin)

Hit dance music from a rising star DJ, under 16s for a fiver, and a team on top of the league - it promises to be an “unforgettable day” at The Shay on Sunday when Halifax Panthers host Doncaster.

Fax will have the chance to return to winning ways this weekend against Donny following their 32-0 defeat in Toulouse last Saturday and maintain their position at the summit of the Championship table.

Off the pitch, Panthers supporters will be treated to a “fantastic” matchday experience with CamrinWatsin, a 22-year-old producer and DJ from Ireland, performing before kick-off and at half-time.

The club’s CEO, Damian Clayton, said:

“We are always looking for ways to improve the matchday experience for all our supporters and this Sunday’s fixture against Doncaster at The Shay promises to be a fantastic occasion both on and off the field.

“Rising DJ talent CamrinWatsin will be bringing a vibrant new energy to The Shay and helping us deliver an unforgettable day for supporters of all ages.

“Camrin will be spinning an upbeat, crowd-friendly set from 1.50pm until kick-off, then returning to keep the energy high during the half-time break.

“His music is making waves across the world, blending modern beats and feel-good remixes – perfect for getting the stadium bouncing.

“If you’re into music that lifts the roof off and brings people together, this is your call to action.”

Damian added: “This is part of our wider strategy to engage a younger demographic and inject more atmosphere into our home games.

“We want to create a real sense of occasion – and I believe Sunday will do just that. We are trying to do things differently with a mindset of progress, I think it’s important to have this mindset both on and off the field.

“We’re calling on everyone – families, teens, uni mates, lifelong fans, and first-timers – to get down early, enjoy the pre-match build-up, and create a real fortress feel to help the Panthers charge to victory over Doncaster.”

Sunday’s game (kick off 3pm) will be Fax’s last ome game at The Shay until they host Oldham on Sunday, June 29, due to essential improvement works to the pitch commence.

“That makes this Sunday even more important,” the CEO said. “Let’s pack the stands, turn up the volume, and give the boys the send-off they deserve as they head into a crucial run of away fixtures. Your support can make all the difference.

“Let’s show what The Shay can be when we all come together. Let’s raise the volume, wave the flags, and back the boys to get the job done against Doncaster and be part of something special this Sunday.”

As always, part of an extra incentive to entice younger supporters into The Shay, tickets for under 16s will be just a fiver on the day. Young adult tickets (ages 16-21) are also available for £14 to sit down in the East Stand, and £12 to stand up in the South Stand.