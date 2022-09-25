Halifax rugby match raises nearly £4,000 for children's charities

It was a fabulous day with Heath RUFC in Halifax kindly hosting the event on behalf of John Gledhill and his wife Anne. The rugby match was in memory of their son Ethan who would have celebrated his 18th birthday in August.

Jon who is a big fan of rugby organised the match to fundraise for both charities which have provided so much support to the family over the years. Past and present players joined the teams for the fun-filled event including stars of both Rugby Union and Rugby League.

Jon commented: “I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the charity event for making it such an enjoyable and memorable day. The sun was shining and the atmosphere was fantastic and we are delighted to have raised so much money for two very deserving charities.”

Rugby match raises nearly £4,000 for children's charities

A main sponsor for the event was the team at X-Press Legal Services which provides property searches to conveyancing solicitors. A combined effort from the firm’s offices raised £1,000 in support of the day’s events.

Christian Lister, operations director at X-Press Legal said: “We were delighted to be a part of such a fantastic fundraising day. Jon and his family have been through so much but continue to selflessly support the charities which make such a difference to their lives.

"The turnout demonstrated how valued this family are by their rugby and local community which embraced the event and made it thoroughly enjoyable for everyone who attended.”