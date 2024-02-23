Halifax v Hammersmith Hills Hoists: Panthers focussed on ‘interesting task’ as they look to avoid Challenge Cup upset
The “interesting” fourth round tie pits Championship Fax against a side which was only founded in 2008.
Hills Hoists, who play in the Southern Conference League, part of the fourth tier of the rugby league pyramid, have made it to this stage of the famous competition following victories over Medway Dragons, West Bowling and Wests Warriors.
Before this eye-catching run, they had never recorded a victory in the Challenge Cup.
Asked what he knew about Saturday’s opponents, Halifax head coach Liam Finn admitted:
“Not a lot to be honest. I watched them play against Wests Warriors and that’s it. It will be an interesting task.
“But our focus, generally, is always on ourselves with an awareness of the opposition anyway, so it will be the same this week apart from that we will probably have less knowledge about what will be coming up against us.”
He added: “I think they will just be looking to compete for as long as they can and see where they are in comparison to a Championship team. I don’t think it will be an overthought for them.
“They will be coming to put their best foot forward and see how far it gets them and how long they can stay in the game for.”
And with the Panthers’ defence of the 1895 Cup only lasting until the group stage, Finn insisted on the importance of beating Hammersmith to ensure another Challenge Cup tie before the Championship season commences in March.
He said: “It’s really important. We don’t want three weeks off. It’s bad enough being one week on, one week off at the minute.
“We want that game the week before the Dewsbury game to prime us for the Championship and make sure we keep playing.”