Halifax Panthers are preparing to face another top six Championship side when they entertain Widnes Vikings at The Shay on Sunday, July 21 (kick off 3pm).

Fax have endured a tough run of fixtures since the start of June having played four of the top six sides in six games - with Liam Finn’s men losing those four games against Toulouse, Wakefield Trinity, Sheffield Eagles and, more recently, Featherstone Rovers.

They did, however, win their other two games during that period - a 38-28 victory away at Barrow Raiders and a 38-18 triumph against Whitehaven which was played at Trin’s DIY Kitchens Stadium while The Shay’s pitch was undergoing improvement works.

The Panthers finally returned to their home ground for the first time since the Toulouse defeat when they entertained Rovers last Sunday.

But a slow start let Fev establish a 14-0 lead at the break and although Fax responded with a Ben Kavanagh try at the start of the second half, they could not recover fully to record a much-needed victory.

And it will be another tough test against fifth placed Widnes who bounced back from a four-match losing streak to beat rock bottom Dewsbury Rams 34-12 last Sunday.

The sides met in Round 4 of the 2024 Championship campaign with Fax losing 40-14 after leading 14-4 at the break. In recent weeks, however, Fax’s form has seen them start slowly and perform better in the second half of games, with Finn insisting there was more “energy and intent” after half-time against Fev and that “if we can do it at the start of the second half, I am pretty sure we can do it at the start of the first.”