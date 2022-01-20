“I am looking to be a leader,” says Panthers’ prop forward Murray

Daniel Murray

Murray made the switch to the Halifax Panthers last season joining from Hull Kingston Rovers and made 21 appearances for Fax as they finished third in the Betfred Championship.

Despite not taking part in the 52-24 loss to Wakefield Trinity, in Scott Grix’s testimonial last Sunday, Murray was encouraged by the first outing for the new look team.

“It was a great occasion for Scott’s testimonial, I thought we showed some promising parts of our game that we can really take some confidence in going into the season,” he said.

The Panthers will be encouraged despite the loss as they showed some positive signs against a strong Super League side in Wakefield Trinity.

Murray believes the group is even stronger this year with the new additions to the team and he has also developed his own game to further help the team kick on into the new season.

“The lads that have come in have brought something extra and really added to what we built as a group last year.

“Personally, been good for me, looked at my improvements from last year and put a focus on them going into the season so I can’t wait to put them into practice when we play,” he said.

With a strong finish in the Championship last year, narrowly missing out on the million-pound game, Murray is eager to see what the team can achieve this year as he has full belief in his manager and team-mates.

“Expectations are going to be high on the back of a great season last year.

“I am excited to see where we will end up to be honest, especially with the quality Simon has added to both the squad and the backroom staff,” he said.

With 11 new playing staff being welcomed through the doors at The Shay ahead of the new season, Murray is now looking to be someone who his team-mates can look to and rely on for advice, to help the team during what is sure to be an intensive season.