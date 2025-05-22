Oldham v Halifax preview: Panthers looking to avoid hat-trick of Championship defeats at scene of Shaymen's play-off exit

Boundary Park.

Halifax Panthers will be looking to avoid a hat-trick of Championship defeats at the scene where the town’s football club’s EFL dreams ended for another year.

Fax travel to Oldham on Sunday, May 25 (kick off 3pm) on the back of successive league losses for the first time this season against Toulouse and Doncaster.

And it was at the Roughyeds’ Boundary Park home where FC Halifax Town were comprehensively beaten in the National League play-off eliminator against Oldham Athletic only last week.

The Panthers’ recent slump in form has seen them drop to second in the table, level on points with new table-toppers Toulouse and Bradford Bulls in third, after splendidly winning their opening six games.

Oldham, in sixth, are just two points behind the joint leaders, making it a crunch contest for both sides.

The Roughyeds have made a great start to Championship life following their promotion from League 1 at the end of the 2024 season, with five wins and two draws from their first ten outings.

And they showed their undoubted qualities right at the start of last year’s campaign after beating Fax at Boundary Park in the pair’s opening game of the group stage of the 1895 Cup.

It was a miserable day for the Panthers, in what was Liam Finn’s first competitive game in charge, as they lost 24-20, which effectively scuppered any chance of retaining the trophy they had lifted a matter of months before at Wembley against Batley Bulldogs.

Kyle Eastmond’s men will be hoping for a better result, and performance, against Oldham this coming Sunday.