Pace setters Siddal sting Hornets in dominant win

Siddal are now four points clear at the top of the National Conference Premier Division having stung Wath Brow Hornets 34-0 in Saturday’s one-sided clash.

The Halifax outfit led 10-0 at half-time, having posted a Henry Turner brace in the opening quarter.

Harvey Williams, who closed with three goals, nipped over a couple of minutes after the restart, and Sam Walsh crossed as the hour beckoned.

And, despite the efforts of Hornets’ centre Morgan McCourt, Siddal also had much the better of the closing quarter with unanswered tries by Jamie Greenwood, Walsh and Harry Milnes.

Sam Walsh was among the try scorers for leaders Siddal. Pic: Jim Fitton

Wath Brow have now lost four games on the trot, in danger of losing touch with the top-six play-off berths.

Elsewhere, Lock Lane suffered a 22-12 home loss to Thatto Heath Crusaders, who notched their third successive win.

The Castleford side had recovered from 10-0 down at the break to lead 12-10, courtesy of a try and two goals by Connor Jordan and a Leyton Davies touchdown.

But Thatto, who had opened with tries by Ryan Forshaw and Brad Ashurst, regrouped with unanswered scores by Forshaw and, in the last minute, David Pike’s clincher, with Ryan Houghton booting his third goal.

The Lane, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, four points behind fourth-from-bottom York Acorn with only four matches left, after seven defeats on the hoof.

Lane’s Dylan Whittaker and Adam Saunders of Thatto were sin-binned at around the same time in the closing quarter for professional fouls.

Dewsbury Moor have joined Leigh Miners Rangers in suffering relegation after losing 56-6 at West Bowling who, go second in the table, courtesy of Rochdale Mayfield’s win over West Hull.

Wests were 22-0 ahead at the break, thanks to tries by Lewis Camden, Lewis Taylor, Oliver Bartle and Josh Lynam, with Charlie Barrett adding the first three of his seven goals.

The Moor lost James Samme 12 minutes after the restart, red-carded for an alleged late hit, and Bowling went on to post touchdowns for Chris Cullimore, Danny Halmshaw, Camden, Taylor, and, emulating that duo with a late brace, Nath Light, with Camden improving the last score.

Felix Ellis grabbed a late consolation try for Dewsbury, Brad Foster improving, before Wests had Lewis Magson yellow-carded for tripping.

Mayfield exacted retribution for the 34-4 thrashing in Hull with an equally emphatic 38-10 verdict.

Reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC continued their run of good form. A 50-10 success over York Acorn was the south Leeds side’s third win on the trot.

Waterhead Warriors remain in fourth spot after recording five successive wins, a 64-6 romp past Leigh Miners Rangers representing their latest success.