Panthers announce departures of four members of their backroom staff

Halifax Panthers

Assistant Coach Rikki Sheriffe will exit due to work commitments outside of rugby league while Andy Holleyhead leaves his role as Strength and Conditioning coach to take up the position of Development Officer for the Panthers Academy set up at Calderdale College.

Matchday Analyst Kim Field departs the position she has held since 2016 following the completion of her studies to become a full time physiotherapist.

And finally Head Physio Chris Melling leaves to take up a job with the Rugby Football League.

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “Rikki has been great for the team and great support to me, however a thriving business owner and a father of four the time has come for him to focus his energy on what is most important. Although sad to see him leave his role he will be with us as a supporters and sponsor for the upcoming season.

"Andy has been here six seasons and played a big part on our successes. Like with players, there comes a point where a new voice or freshen up is needed. Andy won’t be a stranger and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks for his contributions.

“Kim has been here as long as I have and been a great member of our match day team.

"Alongside her Halifax commitments she has studied and this year completed her masters in Physiotherapy and is now bearing the fruits of that hard work in her new job, therefore cannot commit wholeheartedly. Although disappointing to lose her I am really pleased for her and would welcome her back any time.

"Mello has again added a lot of value this year, not only as a physio but through his experience within the game as an ex GB International, but through his desire to improve standards. He has left to take up a role with the RFL, progressing his career within rugby league. Again like the others departing Chris won’t be a stranger I’m sure.”