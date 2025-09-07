Panthers beat Widnes on Shay homecoming to seal play-off place

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
Halifax Panthers confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs with a 16-14 victory over Widnes Vikings on their Shay homecoming.

After their three-month stay at Odsal, Halifax led 14-0 at half-time thanks to converted tries from Ben Tibbs and Adam Tangata, and a Jack Hansen penalty.

Matty Fozard got Widnes up and running with a try, which was converted, not long after the interval, before a Widnes penalty made it 14-8.

Another Hansen penalty extended Halifax’s lead to 16-8, which proved to be crucial.

Halifax Panthers

There was late drama was Joe Edge went over for Widnes with a couple of minutes remaining, with the conversion reducing the gap to just two points.

But the Panthers held on to ensure a top six finish in coach Kyle Eastmond’s first season in charge.

