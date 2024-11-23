Panthers insist all debt to HMRC has been paid despite new winding-up order appearing to be filed against them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Panthers insist all debts to HMRC have been settled despite a new winding-up petition appearing to have been filed against them.

There are reports that a winding-up petition was filed against the Panthers yesterday and is set to be heard on December 4.

The club was the subject of another winding-up order earlier this year but said they had settled that bill to secure their immediate future.

In a statement, the board of directors at the club said: “Halifax Panthers would like to address the concerns raised regarding the recent HMRC winding-up petition.

"We want to reassure our supporters, sponsors, and community that we remain confident in the club’s position and its future stability.

"All outstanding liabilities to HMRC have been settled, and our legal counsel assures us that the club is in a strong legal position.

"While we are actively engaging with HMRC in the hope of resolving this matter amicably, the High Court hearing represents an opportunity to formally clarify our position. We remain confident of a positive outcome and are fully prepared to protect the integrity of the club.

"The past few months have brought challenges, but the unwavering support of our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders has been a cornerstone of our resilience. Halifax Panthers has been a vital part of the rugby league landscape for over a century, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring this continues. We are looking forward to the 2025 season with optimism and determination.

"As always, we extend our gratitude to everyone who has offered support during this time.”