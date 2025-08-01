Panthers lose Yorkshire Day derby clash against Bradford Bulls
Halifax Panthers were beaten 30-10 in their Yorkshire Day derby clash with Bradford Bulls at Odsal.
A Jack Hansen penalty followed by Adam Tangata’s try, converted by Hansen, put Halifax into an 8-0 lead after 20 minutes, but that was wiped out less than 10 minutes later with back-to-back Bulls tries.
But another Hansen penalty saw the sides go in all square at the interval at 10-10.
However, the Bulls went ahead again early in the second-half thanks to Jayden Okunbor’s try, and after a Bradford penalty, the hosts extended their lead with a converted try with ten minutes to go.
Another converted try from Guy Armitage shortly before full-time rounded off the scoring for Bradford.
