Panthers lose Yorkshire Day derby clash against Bradford Bulls

Halifax Panthers

Halifax Panthers were beaten 30-10 in their Yorkshire Day derby clash with Bradford Bulls at Odsal.

A Jack Hansen penalty followed by Adam Tangata’s try, converted by Hansen, put Halifax into an 8-0 lead after 20 minutes, but that was wiped out less than 10 minutes later with back-to-back Bulls tries.

But another Hansen penalty saw the sides go in all square at the interval at 10-10.

However, the Bulls went ahead again early in the second-half thanks to Jayden Okunbor’s try, and after a Bradford penalty, the hosts extended their lead with a converted try with ten minutes to go.

Another converted try from Guy Armitage shortly before full-time rounded off the scoring for Bradford.