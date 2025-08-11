Panthers star O’Neill receives call-up to England squad

England Wheelchair head coach Tom Coyd MBE has recognised the rapid development of Halifax Panthers’ Finlay O’Neill by including him in the 10-strong squad for this autumn’s four-match trip to Australia.

O’Neill is one of four Panthers in the squad while fellow new faces, Mason Billington, of London Roosters, and Luis Domingos, of Castleford Tigers, have also been called-up.

England will leave on October 19 and play State matches against New South Wales and Queensland before two internationals against the Wheelaroos on the Gold Coast on October 30 and November 2; crucial fixtures for both teams in their preparations for the World Cup.

Coyd said: “This has been my most challenging selection yet as England coach, reflecting the development of our depth of talent and of Wheelchair Rugby League in general since the World Cup win.

“Making calls to inform the 10 players of their selection was a privilege as always, but I’ve also had to share disappointing news with some outstanding players who haven’t made the cut.

“The ethos of Wheelchair Rugby League means that every player has an inspirational story, and that is certainly the case with Mason, Luis and Finlay – the three players in this squad who have emerged since the last World Cup.

“Finlay only started playing for Halifax two seasons ago as a teenager, but has quickly become a key member of the team currently on top of the Super League table, and played the full 80 minutes in their Challenge Cup Final win against London Roosters.

“I know all three are excited about the prospect of travelling to Australia, and it’s exciting for us to have that new blood to add to the pretty formidable group who have formed our nucleus since the build-up to the last World Cup.

“It’s also a reflection of the inclusive nature of Wheelchair Rugby League that only two of the 10 players we have selected are non-disabled.”

England Wheelchair squad to travel to Australia: Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Luis Domingos (Castleford Tigers), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters), Finlay O’Neill (Halifax Panthers).