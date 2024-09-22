Leading 14-10 as the clock ticked towards 80 minutes thanks to tries from Jacob Fairbank and James Saltonstall, Fax’s players and fans were celebrating moments after the final hooter sounded - but those cheers had to be put on hold as the referee gave a penalty to the Bulls.

Eight minutes of chaos, cards, confusion and tension followed as Fax conceded another penalty with Ed Barber seeing red and Adam Tangata and Mitchell Souter sent to the sin bin.

And only when Kieran Gill was adjudged to be offside from the very last play when touching down in front of the Bradford Bulls, could the home side finally celebrate their crucial win.

“Never seen anything like it in my life,” Finn revealed after the game. “Celebrated twice, thought that we’d done it. First one, offside? Must be a penalty.

“Didn't see the second one because I thought it was game over and there were people everywhere but from what I’ve been told it was a bit of overzealousness, I don’t know. I haven’t got a clue if I’m being honest.

“I think it just typifies our season and the way that it’s gone this year. It was just fortunate that we came out on the right side of it and for once we deserved it. I am proud as punch. I am proud of the lads.

“I have just said to them in the changing room, I am proud of the lads that are here now, that have dug in, in what has been a tough league from before a ball was even kicked in the Championship with our backs to the wall.

“We are not a club that can go out and sign five or six players from Super League to replace lads we have got out missing. We have had to dig in and beg, borrow and steal at times off Leeds and other teams. We are thankful to Leeds.”

He added: “We have ended up winning six out of our last nine games and potentially being seven from ten which is play-off form from a group of blokes who have wielded themselves out, week in, week out. Some of them shouldn’t be playing but they get out there, by hook or by crook.

“That was a reward for them boys that dug in this year and stuck by it, that took all the flak and got on with it. We got rid of some deadwood and some bad people and when you do that and people are pulling in the same direction you give yourself a chance.

“That’s what’s happened since the Widnes home game. We made a few decisions and raised a few eyebrows and the group, probably without knowing it, realised they were a bit stronger all of a sudden, as there was less backstabbing and people that weren’t pulling in the same direction. Then we went to Batley and pulled off a pretty big win in tough circumstances. Other than the Swinton game, we haven’t looked back.”

Asked if it was the best result and performance of 2024, Finn responded:

“It’s the best one. It’s Bradford at home. There’s no secret, we’re all Halifax lads, we love beating Bradford. We know they’ve got a bigger budget, we know they’ve got higher profile players, we know they can go pull people from here, there and everywhere to fill up the squad.

“That’s not a dig at Bradford. We’d all like to be in that position, but we’re not. We have turned up today and dug in. At times we rode our luck a little bit but we gave ourselves a chance, and fought for each other.”

On the atmosphere at an electric, if not rainy, Shay Stadium, Finn said:

“Outstanding. It was really good to see a proper crowd at The Shay. Bradford fans played their part in that. They had a good contingent in the North Stand and our fans spread across the South and East. It was a proper derby.

“It started raining 45 minutes before and I thought that it was good news and would make it a good old fashioned game of rugby. At times in rugby league we are spoilt for skill and execution but at times there is a place for the good old fashioned slugfest.

“It was a war of attrition and two teams getting fired into each other and who could come out physically on top.”

Take a look at these photos from Halifax Panthers’ 14-10 victory over Bradford Bulls.

1 . Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls Action from Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls. Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

2 . Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls Action from Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls. Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

3 . Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls Jacob Fairbank goes over for Fax. Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales