Rock bottom Hunslet need to be ‘respected’ as Halifax Panthers loom in on Championship play-off spots

Halifax Panthers head coach Kyle Eastmond. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Kyle Eastmond has insisted basement side Hunslet need to be “respected” when the pair clash at Odsal Stadium on Sunday, August 17 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet are rock bottom of the Championship having only mustered two victories in 2025, with their last taste of success coming in May away at Sheffield Eagles.

Nine successive defeats have followed since then, including a 56-0 thrashing at the hands of table-toppers York Knights last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fax, meanwhile, recovered from back-to-back losses against York and Bradford Bulls with a comprehensive 46-6 victory over Sheffield last Sunday to get to within one point of the top six.

Insisting his players can’t let their standards slip ahead of Hunslet’s visit to Odsal this coming weekend, Eastmond told Panthers TV:

“I tell the players most weeks that if you don’t turn up in this league then you will just get beat. It is that simple. We have seen it this year and it has happened to us this year.

“You will get beat if you turn up with the wrong mindset and if you don’t do your own job right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We respect every team and we will be preparing for Hunslet well. We respect them the same as every other team.”

A win for Fax, who are now on 21 points, will move them into the play-off spots as sixth-placed Doncaster and fifth-placed Featherstone Rovers, both on 22 points, face off at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Asked if the team was talking about reaching the play-offs, Eastmond responded:

“We want to win every game and be as high up in the league as we can, and if that means the play-offs, then of course. But we don’t talk about that, we just talk about the next game and that’s what we’ll be doing this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be trying to get another two points and let’s see where we land in the next four games.”

After playing Hunslet, the Panthers will have a week off before returning to Championship away at eighth-placed Barrow Raiders on Sunday, August 31, before completing the regular 2025 season with September fixtures against Widnes Wikings and play-off rivals Doncaster.