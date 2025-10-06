Siddal suffer Grand Final heartbreak as Wests prevail

League Leaders’ Trophy winners Siddal fell at the final hurdle as they lost 8-0 to West Hull in the National Conference Premier Division Grand Final.

Wests generally enjoyed territorial advantage, largely through the cultured kicking game of Josh Wood.

The half-back’s influence went a long way to former player Ryan Steen lifting the championship in his first season as coach.

The Green and Golds went in front in the ninth minute through a try by Eligh Wilkinson, who crossed in the corner after Siddal’s Daniel Williams had been penalised for a high tackle.

Wilkinson was unable to convert his own score and, as defences dominated, with hooker Jamie Greenwood doing his utmost to spark Siddal into gear, Harvey Williams tackled Wests winger Keiran Masike into touch while the League Leaders, awarded their first two penalties in quick succession after 26 minutes, were unable to force their way over the whitewash.

Superb Wests defence ensured that Siddal remained under pressure, notably when second row Conner MacCallum was bundled into touch by a posse of Green and Golds defenders, and when Louis Crowther forced a goal-line drop out by pinning Fred Walker over his own goal-line.

Masike then had a score vetoed but a break by Josh Oliver led to Lazenby dotting down on 52 minutes.

Wilkinson couldn’t convert, but West Hull had done enough to secure the silverware, despite Wood and Tom Verity having their effectiveness seemingly diminished following a clash of heads.

Wood’s half-back partner Elliott Jones took on the lead kicking role and also proved his worth in defence, while the likes of Jordan Baker and Jack Watts shook opponents with crashing tackles.

Steen said: “Wood and Jones complement each other superbly, giving options with our kicking game, while we’ve worked hard on our defence.

"That was epitomised by how we had several in the frame when Siddal made a late break.

“It was a hard-fought match, but we had a try or two disallowed so the winning margin could have been higher. Our players are mates, while half-a-dozen new lads have integrated nicely into the squad.

"Many of our players could play at professional level but they’re happy to stay with their junior club and enjoy days like this.”

He concluded: “I’ve won the championship twice as a player, and once as a coach. We had a terrific day at the start of the season against St Helens in the Betfred Challenge Cup and now this; it’s a fantastic way to end the season.”

Siddal coach Gareth English, who had already announced that he was stepping down, was understandably chastened after a second successive Grand Final defeat, his side having lost to Hunslet ARLFC in 2024 after having topped the table. He said: “We didn’t turn up, really. The lads put in a huge effort, but we struggled to create opportunities.

“West Hull scored two tries from two chances, and that’s the story of the game. It’s disappointing, but I’m proud of our players, we have a small squad and used just 22 players this season.

"Despite the result they’ve done us proud and I hope my successor can take us that bit further.”