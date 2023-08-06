News you can trust since 1853
Simon Grix ‘really happy’ as Halifax Panthers stun Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix admitted he was ‘really happy’ after watching his players stun Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers at The Shay.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Aug 2023, 21:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 21:28 BST

In a thrilling, see-saw encounter, Fax claimed a 25-22 victory to inflict Rovers to only their second defeat in the league all season, while also adding to their third round Challenge Cup success at the Millennium Stadium in March.

This league win, however, was crucial for the Panthers as the look to secure a play-off spot.

“It’s two points which we really needed to be honest and it keeps us in the hunt,” revealed a satisfied Grix to Viaplay after the game. “I am happy with them all. There were a couple of sloppy misses near the end and it starts to get a bit nervy but, on the whole, I am really happy.”

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix admitted he was ‘really happy’ after watching his players stun Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers at The Shay. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix admitted he was ‘really happy’ after watching his players stun Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers at The Shay. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)
He added: “We probably left some points out there at certain points in the game. I said before the game that we’d like to take it late into it and see where we’re at.

“We looked after the ball just about well enough and played at the right end of the field for long enough which nullified a lot of their threats. First half they were three times on our goal line and scored three times. Keeping them away from it is a start and we managed to do that for a big enough chunk of that second half.”

James Woodburn-Hall, on the back of signing a new two-year extension at The Shay in the build up to the game, produced a man of the match performance with two tries and a drop goal.

On the full-backs’ performance, Grix said:

“Woody’s been somewhat enigmatic over the years but he has got consistent over the last couple of years. He is a quality rugby player with a great rugby league IQ.

“You can slot him in anywhere and he will do a good job for you. He brought other people in as well. I thought he was quite smart at times.

“The drop goal wasn’t bad, was it ? We haven't practised it either! That’s how I imagined it though!”

The dramatic victory will now build some momentum into Fax’s appearance at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final against Batley Bulldogs this Saturday.

“It’s been quite hectic,” admitted Grix. “Part-time in a normal week is quite busy but with Wembley there is a bit more furor around it - lads booking the days off work, all these little things that you probably don’t think about on the outside.

“It’s a lot to sort out but I think we’re all done with the sorting out. Now it’s time to prepare the best we can and enjoy the experience.”

