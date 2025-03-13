St Helens' George Whitby has been impressing at Halifax Panthers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Former St Helens star Kyle Eastmond has lavished praise on England academy captain George Whitby after the youngster helped Halifax Panthers to a third win on the spin in the Championship last week.

The 18-year-old, who is featuring for Fax on dual registration terms from Saints, starred in Fax’s 18-10 victory at York Knights, even opening the scoring with a delightful individual try.

And Eastmond, who spent most of his rugby league playing career at Knowsley Road, was delighted with Whitby’s performance.

The Fax head coach told the club’s media team:

“Even aside from the try - the try was outstanding - his performance, from an 18-year-old, coming in and only having couple of sessions with the lads here and there, his kicking game, composure, and taking on information and he actually delivered.

“St Helens have got a great player there. I am glad he enjoyed himself and had a good game and helped him in his development.”

Asked if St Helens head coach Paul Wellens will be keeping track of Whitby’s progress, Eastmond replied:

“I’d imagine so and it should. He’s a great young man, firstly, and a great player. That’s not for us to decide. We just keep turning up and trying to work hard.

“If we get the chance to use George and Owen (Dagnall, also on dual reg terms from Saints) then we will look to do it.”

Halifax Panthers have a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup but they will return to action at home to Featherstone Rovers in the Championship on Sunday, March 23.