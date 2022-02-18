Storm Eunice will make Halifax Panthers trip to Workington even tougher says Saltonstall
Halifax Panthers winger James Saltonstall thinks that the weather conditions will play a big part in Halifax Panthers' Betfred Championship clash at Woirkington Town on Sunday, writes Seb Sternik.
He said: “It’s never easy travelling up to Workington and with the way the pitches are at the minute, we’re expecting a really tough game in these conditions.
"It will be another tough battle and whoever wants it most will come out on top."
The wet conditions also had an impact on Panthers' last match, a narrow 9-8 defeat to Widnes Vikings at The Shay last weekend, when Saltonstall scored a try and picked-up the Panthers' man of the match award.
The 28-year-old scored early in the second-half to give his side hope of a comeback but in the end, the Panthers came up short. Saltonstall said: “Disappointing to lose by a point, it’s never the greatest way to end the game.
"The conditions weren’t great. I think in the first half, their kicking game really pinned us back. We let them off a little bit."
He added: “Obviously the way the pitch is, it’s quite boggy at the minute. You can’t really get any speed up so it’s more of an attritional game: Just trying to grind out the sets. It’s not made for free-flowing rugby and I think the score reflected that.”