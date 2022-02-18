Storm Eunice will make Halifax Panthers trip to Workington even tougher says Saltonstall

James Saltonstall. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

He said: “It’s never easy travelling up to Workington and with the way the pitches are at the minute, we’re expecting a really tough game in these conditions.

"It will be another tough battle and whoever wants it most will come out on top."

The wet conditions also had an impact on Panthers' last match, a narrow 9-8 defeat to Widnes Vikings at The Shay last weekend, when Saltonstall scored a try and picked-up the Panthers' man of the match award.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old scored early in the second-half to give his side hope of a comeback but in the end, the Panthers came up short. Saltonstall said: “Disappointing to lose by a point, it’s never the greatest way to end the game.

"The conditions weren’t great. I think in the first half, their kicking game really pinned us back. We let them off a little bit."