News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
1 hour ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
6 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
6 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
7 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day

Super League star Ryan Lannon back on familiar ground after Halifax Panthers move

​Super League regular Ryan Lannon is looking forward to ripping it up in the Championship following his move from Salford Red Devils to Halifax Panthers on a deal until the end of the season.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 21:41 BST

Lannon will be returning to familiar surroundings having previously spent time on dual registration with the Panthers back in 2017.

And the 27-year-old forward will now call The Shay his permanent home for the rest of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s great to be back”, he said. “Obviously, I’ve been here before so I know a few familiar faces and I’m just ready to rip in now with the lads.

New Halifax signing Ryan Lannon in action for Salford. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com
New Halifax signing Ryan Lannon in action for Salford. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com
New Halifax signing Ryan Lannon in action for Salford. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com
Most Popular

"The move came about pretty easily when I spoke to Grixy and he said what he wanted from the team and from myself as an individual.

"I made my mind up pretty easily then and signed straight away, I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On what fans can expect from him in a Panthers shirt, Lannon added: “I pride myself on how hard I work for the team and give 100% every game. I’ll just do anything for the win and earn the respect from my teammates.

"I’ve got more mature as a player since the last time I was here, I know the game more and understand the game more having played quite a bit of Super League so hopefully you’ll see an improvement in my game from last time I was here.”

Read More
Challenge Cup round-up: Halifax Panthers set up Bradford Bulls tie while Batley ...

Panthers head coach Simon Grix is delighted to have a player of Lannon’s quality on board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking to add to our squad in recent times. Obviously, Ryan King left which left a gap in the back row position and Ryan Lannon can play back row and middle so it ticks a couple of boxes for us there.

"He’s a good player, had a good Super League career and it just so happens that it’s opened up where we can take him. I really do think he’ll be a stand out Championship player.

“He’s powerful and I think he’s someone that is exciting to watch. He’s grown up a bit since the last time he was here and got a bit under his belt.

"He’s a powerful ball carrier with good footwork as well. The versatility element as well is a big advantage and he’s got an offload on him as well so he’s got a lot of attributes that will suit the current members of the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re happy to have him in and he’ll be available for selection straight away which is another bonus.”

Panthers director of rugby Richard Durgan said: “We’re looking to add quality and a bit of versatility to our squad and Ryan provides that on both fronts. We know him from his time with us previously from Salford and did well for us at that time. Obviously, he’s had Super League experience for quite a while in between and he’s a good lad as well by all accounts so he’ll fit in fine."

Halifax PanthersSuper LeagueSalford Red DevilsSimon GrixSalford