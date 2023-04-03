Super League star Ryan Lannon back on familiar ground after Halifax Panthers move

Lannon will be returning to familiar surroundings having previously spent time on dual registration with the Panthers back in 2017.

And the 27-year-old forward will now call The Shay his permanent home for the rest of the year.

“It’s great to be back”, he said. “Obviously, I’ve been here before so I know a few familiar faces and I’m just ready to rip in now with the lads.

New Halifax signing Ryan Lannon in action for Salford. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

"The move came about pretty easily when I spoke to Grixy and he said what he wanted from the team and from myself as an individual.

"I made my mind up pretty easily then and signed straight away, I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

On what fans can expect from him in a Panthers shirt, Lannon added: “I pride myself on how hard I work for the team and give 100% every game. I’ll just do anything for the win and earn the respect from my teammates.

"I’ve got more mature as a player since the last time I was here, I know the game more and understand the game more having played quite a bit of Super League so hopefully you’ll see an improvement in my game from last time I was here.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix is delighted to have a player of Lannon’s quality on board.

He said: “It’s no secret we’ve been looking to add to our squad in recent times. Obviously, Ryan King left which left a gap in the back row position and Ryan Lannon can play back row and middle so it ticks a couple of boxes for us there.

"He’s a good player, had a good Super League career and it just so happens that it’s opened up where we can take him. I really do think he’ll be a stand out Championship player.

“He’s powerful and I think he’s someone that is exciting to watch. He’s grown up a bit since the last time he was here and got a bit under his belt.

"He’s a powerful ball carrier with good footwork as well. The versatility element as well is a big advantage and he’s got an offload on him as well so he’s got a lot of attributes that will suit the current members of the squad.

"We’re happy to have him in and he’ll be available for selection straight away which is another bonus.”