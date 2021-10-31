"There's no reason why we can't achieve something special" - Panthers sign Gee from Leigh Centurions

Matty Gee

The 26 year old Wiganer moves to The Shay with plenty of Super League experience under his belt, having also enjoyed spells with Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos in the top division.

"I'm buzzing to have signed for Halifax" said Gee. "It's a great club with great ambition and with the squad and coach’s we’ve got and signings we’ve made, there’s no reason we can’t achieve something special this year."

Gee began his career with Salford before making the move to the capital, where he tasted promotion following a dramatic victory over Toronto Wolfpack in the 2018 Million Pound Game.

Predominantly a back rower with the added ability to play in the middle, Gee gives Simon Grix much valued versatility as well as hard running attack and big hitting in defence.

Gee joins Brad Knowles and Titus Gwaze as the latest additions to the Panthers pack as head coach Simon Grix looks to bolster his options up front ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship season.

And the Panthers boss believes Gee's experience in big games will prove vital over the course of the year.