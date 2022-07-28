"There's nowhere else I'd rather go" - McComb signs contract extension with Halifax Panthers

The 26 year old has spent the last two seasons at his hometown club after previously starring for Sheffield and Oldham.

Zack has found success at Centre particularly in 2021, but his versatility has become a real asset to Simon Grix as he capable of filling in anywhere across the back line.

With a World Cup on the horizon, McComb was keen to sort out his future so he can focus on the Panthers play off charge as well as International honours with the Wolfhounds.

“I’m buzzing to sign for another year at Halifax,” McComb told the Panthers website. “It’s my hometown club so it couldn’t get any better, there’s nowhere else I’d rather go. I feel at home here. I’m just trying to grow my game, learn from the players around me and keep working hard to improve.”

“All the lads are quality, the coaching staff are great, the staff are great and the fans are class.. And just the quality in the set up and the plans going ahead, it’s something I want to be a part of so I’m definitely buzzing to sign for another year.”

And Panthers head coach Simon Grix was more than happy to have McComb under his tutelage for another season.

“It’s great news for us to retain a local player in Zack who’s been doing a really good job for us over the last couple of years. He’s a very strong ball carrier, works very hard and is incredibly fit. He’s willing to go above and beyond and is a real character so I think it’s a big bonus to have Zack on board for another year.”