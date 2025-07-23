James Saltonstall celebrated his 250th appearance for Fax with a try in the dramatic win over Batley Bulldogs last Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers are set to welcome top-of-the-table York Knights to Odsal this Friday evening (kick off 7.45pm) with head coach Kyle Eastmond admitting they are a “threat to anybody.”

The in-form Knights have won their past ten Betfred Championship games to sit joint top with Toulouse on 26 points.

And, having not tasted defeat for over three months, Eastmond is certainly aware of York’s qualities, although Fax will be looking for a hat-trick of wins themselves after great results against Toulouse and more recently at Batley Bulldogs.

Eastmond said: “They are a massive threat to anybody. They have a great pack and they really execute their plays well. They have got threats all over the field.

“It is a different proposition but we’re looking forward to it. And that is what it is about. We want to be in these games and we want to win these games.

“The message will be the same. There are a few things that we need to tidy up on. We got the two points against Batley but the performance wasn’t exactly where it needed to be.

“That’s for us to work on. It will be another tough test against York. But at this stage of the season it is about finding a way to win and we did that against Batley.

“Friday will be a different test but we are looking forward to it.”

The Round 19 fixture will be the Panthers’ third game at their temporary Odsal home while renovation work on The Shay pitch continues.

Asked how the players and staff were finding it at the Bradford ground, Eastmond said: “No problem. It’s a rugby pitch. We just concentrate on playing rugby and that’s it.

“At the moment we are enjoying turning up and playing. Friday will be no different.”

Eastmond, who is in the infancy of his coaching career, got the better of rugby league legend John Kear last Sunday as Fax came back from a 16-6 deficit to win 18-16 thanks to three tries in the last 15 minutes at Batley last weekend.

It was a result which spoiled Kear’s 700th game as a head coach. Asked if he saw himself coaching that many games, Eastmond replied:

“I hope so. If you get somewhere near there, to someone of that ilk in the game, then you will have done alright. That is really unbelievable .

“I remember the first time I ever saw John Kear. It was when Sheffield won against Wigan in the Challenge Cup final. I must have only been about nine or ten. His longevity is unbelievable, as is, ultimately, his quality.

“He is definitely somebody who deserves maximum respect from everyone. You don’t stay in rugby league for as long as he has without being unbelievably good.

“It is a great milestone for him and full credit.”