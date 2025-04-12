Top-of-the-table Panthers make it six wins from six with win at Hunslet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Panthers made it six wins from six as they dismantled Hunslet 46-12.

The Panthers are top of the Championship after another impressive victory, starting life under coach Kyle Eastmond in fantastic fashion.

Hunslet took an early lead in last night’s game but Ben Tibbs’ try and Louis Jouffret’s conversion soon had the Panthers back level 18 minutes in.

Ten minutes later, a try from James Saltonstall put the visitors ahead, with Jouffret unable to convert, but Jouffret’s penalty put Halifax into a 12-6 half-time lead.

The Panthers stepped on the gas after the interval though, with Adam Tangata’s try converted by Jouffret before Saltonstall went over again for 22-6.

Jouffret converted after Brad Graham’s try on the hour mark, and did so again five minutes later after James Woodburn-Hall’s try, making it 34-6.

Jack Hansen’s try was converted by Jouffret with ten minutes to go as the Panthers hit 40 points, and then Graham’s try was also converted by Jouffret with five minutes left before Hunslet recorded a late try and conversion of their own.