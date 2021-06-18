“We’ve got a bit of confidence now” says Grix as Panthers prepare for Swinton clash

Simon Grix. Photo: Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics

His side prepare to face Swinton this weekend on the back of four wins in their last five RFL Championship matches, and the boss hopes that his side can continue to push up the table in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’ve learnt some lessons from early in the season, and I think we’ve got a bit of confidence now. It’s paid off for us in recent weeks, and we’re not in a bad spot at the minute.”

The Panthers defeated York last weekend at the Shay, running out 30-6 winners. A lapse in concentration at the start of the second period allowed York back into the game, but the Halifax attack clicked into gear and opened up an unassailable lead.

Grix said: “For 40 minutes we dominated the game in all areas, we did unnecessary things at the start of the second and York got back into it, they’re a good team.

“Fortunately, we got back on track and their say in the game wasn’t as long as it could have been.”

Halifax travel to Swinton this weekend, who sit at the bottom of the table, having lost every match this season so far.

However, Grix is convinced the game will be a tough test for his men.

He said: “Swinton have to win a game at some point, and we have been beaten convincingly the last two times we’ve been there.

“They play a really good style of rugby which is great to watch. We have to treat it like it’s the biggest game of the season, and have to deliver a professional performance.”

Panthers’ back Greg Worthington is also wary of the qualities Swinton possess, despite their current loss streak.

He said: “It’s been noticeable when we’ve played them before, Swinton’s attack has been really good. They’ve got really good half-backs and throw the ball around really well. If we don’t turn up, they’ll beat us.”

Worthington was in no doubt that his side have the form to make it three wins in a row, as momentum is such an important factor in building a strong Panthers team who are difficult to beat.

He said: “When you’re in a winning mentality, it becomes a habit and negative events in the game don’t affect the side so much. We’ve got a little bit of consistency going now.

“We have to keep these performances going and keep performing, if we want to get to the top end of the table.”

The Panthers have now played nine games this season, winning five and losing four. For Grix, his side have hit form at the right time after a slow start to the season, and they can look forward to their next few fixtures with confidence.

He said: “In terms of personnel, some people have found some form. Scott has come back into the team and marshalled the game really well.