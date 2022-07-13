Woodburn-Hall signs new contract at Halifax Panthers

The 27 year-old, who has been with Fax since 2016 having previously played with London Broncos, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to sign a new deal with the club.

“I’ve been here a while now and I make no secret about it, I love playing here. I’m starting to see some of my better rugby as well in the last couple of years playing in that full-back position so I’m very happy, very content, and just happy to be playing constantly.”

Head coach Simon Grix said: “We’re really happy that Woody is staying with us. It was a very quick and easy discussion. I think he’s come on leaps and bounds and I think he’s found his home at full-back after years of a utility role.

James Woodburn-Hall. Pic: Simon Hall

"He’s got a lot of athleticism and craft there to make it look as easy as he does at times both offensively and defensively.