Woodburn-Hall signs new contract at Halifax Panthers

The 27 year-old, who has been with Fax since 2016 having previously played with London Broncos, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to sign a new deal with the club.
“I’ve been here a while now and I make no secret about it, I love playing here. I’m starting to see some of my better rugby as well in the last couple of years playing in that full-back position so I’m very happy, very content, and just happy to be playing constantly.”
Head coach Simon Grix said: “We’re really happy that Woody is staying with us. It was a very quick and easy discussion. I think he’s come on leaps and bounds and I think he’s found his home at full-back after years of a utility role.
"He’s got a lot of athleticism and craft there to make it look as easy as he does at times both offensively and defensively.
"He’s learned a lot during his time here and having Scott [Grix] as a mentor has been really good for Woody. He’s finally seeing the fruit of his patience now, I suppose. He deserves a new contract and it also gives us stability to know what our spine will look like moving forward.”