Beverley prove too strong for Old Rishworthian

By Mark Berry
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:07 BST

​Old Rishworthian could not cope with the pace and support play from Counties 1 Yorkshire opponents Beverley, losing for the fourth time in a row to the East Yorkshire side.

​The home side took an early lead and finished well but in between could not deal with the pace of the visitors, with their fly-half Rob Smith pulling all the strings.

Rishworthians broke the deadlock, with fly half Steven Scott bursting through to score under the posts and adding the conversion.

The visitors hit back with a catch and drive, converted try and although Rishes’ young centre Harry Greenwood was stopped just short of the line, Beverley then went on to dominate.

Steven Scott bursts through to score for Rishes. Pic: John HarrisSteven Scott bursts through to score for Rishes. Pic: John Harris
Steven Scott bursts through to score for Rishes. Pic: John Harris

Beverley took the lead, a classy offload sending impressive full-back Luke Hazell over for a converted try.

They went further ahead when a lucky bounce took the ball away from Rishworthians and straight to a supporting Beverley player for an unconverted try.

And the visitors claimed the bonus point converted try on the stroke of half-time from another lucky ricochet after a try-saving tackle by full-back Rangi Kui.

Beverley opened the second half with a try from good support play before Rishworthians started to play their best rugby of the game with number eight Will McLaughlin driving them forward.

The hosts were rewarded when replacement second row Sammy Hopkinson galloped 30 metres to the line, Scott adding the conversion, but Beverley’s Hazell bagged a converted try to round off their win.

