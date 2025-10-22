Brods fight back from poor start to defeat Selby

Old Brodleians overcame a disastrous start to record a 39-29 home victory over Selby in a high-scoring Regional North East 2 clash.

Selby, relegated last season but known for their attacking flair, flew out of the blocks.

Within 10 minutes they led 15-0, punishing Brods with sharp counter-attacks and a penalty under the posts.

Alarm bells rang for the home supporters, but young winger Leo Kemp turned the tide with a brilliant solo try, sparking a Brods revival.

Leo Kemp grabbed a hat-trick of tries in the win over Selby. Pic: Robin Sugden

Quick hands and clever kicking soon put Harry Dunne over, before Kemp grabbed his second to level matters at 15-15.

Brods' forwards then took control, driving relentlessly to secure a fourth try and a 20-15 lead at the break.

The second half began perfectly for the hosts. Kemp, in irresistible form, brushed off his opposite number to complete a hat-trick.

With the pack rampant, Ben Barron crossed for a sixth try, converted by Josh Kelly, as Brods stormed 32 unanswered points clear.

James Hodkinson assesses his options. Pic: Robin Sugden

Forwards Dawson, Murphy, and Wroot were central to Brods' dominance, combining power with skill.

Yet Selby refused to fold. Their backs again showed their class, striking twice in quick succession to cut the deficit to 32-29 and set up a tense finale.

The visitors piled on the pressure, pinning Brods inside their own 22 as the clock ticked down.

But fittingly, veteran number eight Cam Wroot capped a superb personal display by crashing over late on, sealing the bonus-point victory and ensuring the home crowd went home relieved and satisfied.

Brods' blend of youthful pace and experienced grit proved decisive, with Kemp's hat-trick and Wroot's dominance standout features.

For Selby, their fast start and attacking ambition again went unrewarded, leaving them rueing another narrow defeat against strong opposition.