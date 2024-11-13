Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Counties 3 Yorkshire title contenders Halifax needed a late surge to overcome visitors Skipton 30-15 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Second-placed Halifax pulled away in the last 10 minutes of the game, having struggled to break through a stubborn Skipton defence.

Scrum-half Kyle Carter inspired the win with a hat-trick of tries while Calum Bacon completed the full house of a try, conversion, penalty and drop goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Dwaine West introduced young blood to his side and leading the way was 18 year-old Freddie-Lee Warburton who produced an excellent performance in his debut.

Halifax Ladies were far too strong for previously unbeaten league leaders Trafford.

West will be concerned with the number of yellow cards being picked up by his team and Luke Dyson was the latest player to see yellow.

Halifax seconds travelled to Keighley last Friday and celebrated a convincing 58-12 success.

Halifax bossed the game from the start and soon the running on their way to a decisive victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first try came after five minutes following an excellent break by Chris Clough and three more scores followed in quick succession.

Liam Brooks replied with the hosts’ only try of the first half, which ended with Halifax leading 33-7.

The second half was a similar story and excellent link-up play in the backs and fine work from the pack secured the victory for the visitors.

Halifax Ladies proved far too strong for NC1 leaders Trafford, who suffered their first defeat of the season as the visitors from West Yorkshire completed a 44-5 triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Mae Birkett crashed over for the first score and a fast, flowing backs move put Lizzie Swales over soon after.

Late Marks barged her way through a tired defence to score and although Trafford opened their account to reduce the arrears, a good handling move put Nina Zebedee-Howard through for a self-converted try before the break.

Halifax’s mounting pressure resulted in Rachel Colymn-Doyle running a hard line to score, with Nina converting once again.

Trafford’s fight was extinguished and Fax went on to dominate the game with further tries from Lizzie Swales, Nina and Rachel to finish the game in style.