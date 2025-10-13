Five star performance extends Heath's winning run

It’s five wins from the opening five games of the season for Heath, who emerged 38-21 victors from Saturday’s home clash with Blaydon.

The comfortable win means Heath are now one of only two teams to have a perfect record in Regional 1 North East and they are now level on points at the top with leaders Ilkley.

The home forwards stamped their authority on the game from the start and Alex McFadden scored the first try of the match, converted by Chris Johnson, with six minutes played.

Blaydon responded with a good spell but were frustrated by the home defence before Heath’s counter-attack ended with a delightful off-load by Tom Clough sending Harvey Keighley-Payne over for a second converted try midway through the half.

Back came the visitors and from a quickly taken penalty they crossed the line to open their account with a converted try.

Heath were now under severe pressure, but once again defence was superb. On the half hour mark Jack Pilcher and Seif Boussaada made way for Chris Moore and Alex Patrick as Heath continued to press for another score.

Two penalties in quick succession saw Heath opt for scrums and in one they surged towards the try-line and up popped Clough to crash over for a try, converted by Johnson to give the hosts a 21-7 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Heath continue to dominate play with Jake Haynes a problem for the visitors’ defence.

In one run, support from Ben Stringer saw him release the ball to Clough who could not hold on, with a certain try beckoning.

However, soon after, Heath added to their tally. An attempted clearance kick from Blaydon was charged down by Stringer who went in chase of the ball, collected and off loaded to Clough who scored his second try of the game, improved by Johnson.

Elliott Knight came on for Ben Hall, as Heath continued to mount attacks on the visitors, who had a player sin-binned as Heath played some delightful rugby.

In one move, involving the back line, the ball came out to Haynes who crossed in the corner to make it 33-7 with a quarter of the game left to play.

Ben Hall and Boussadda returned for Johnson and Clough and, as the Heath re-organised, Blaydon took advantage scoring two quick tries in a five-minute spell to pull the score back to 33-21.

With Ezra Hinchliffe leading from 10, the home side managed to pull the Blaydon defence apart and it came as no surprise to see Jake Haynes score in the corner, following some superb ball handling, with ten minutes left to play.

Jack Pilcher came on for Josh Crickmay as Blaydon tried to respond, looking for a bonus point try, but Heath were in no mood to concede and saw the game out to secure maximum points.

This was yet another excellent performance from Heath, who make the short trip over to Cleckheaton on Saturday.

Heath Hawks were also in convincing form as they eased past Keigley 26-5. Heath's man of the match was Matty Thornton.