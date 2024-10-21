Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax lost by the narrowest of margins as Rotherham Phoenix took the spoils from Saturday’s top of the table clash in Counties 3 Yorkshire.

The hosts were once again slow to get into the game. Rotherham took the initiative and after a rolling maul, the ball was touched down for an unconverted try by Joshua Steeple.

Halifax were kick-started into action as they probed deep into the Rotherham half. Captain Jack Fairbank pushed his team forward and the ball was passed out, allowing Louis Key to score to the right of the posts. With the strong wind affecting all aspects of the game, Callum Bacon missed the conversion.

He made no mistake soon after when Phoenix were penalised for going off their feet at the ruck, and the penalty gave Halifax an 8-5 lead.

Halifax defend their line against the continuous Rotherham Phoenix attack. Pic: Alistair Brown

The hosts continued to push back Phoenix, who again they found themselves at the end of the referee’s whistle, as they consistently refused to retreat. The referee’s patience finally ran out and Thomas Westbury saw yellow.

Bacon was unsuccessful with the resulting penalty but he made amends minutes later when a high Rotherham tackle allowed Bacon to kick the three points that gave Halifax an 11-5 interval advantage.

A few changes were made during the break as Sion Groombridge entered the game for the first time from the bench. Indeed, it was the big number eight who made the first inroads as he evaded a couple of would-be tacklers but was pulled up short as he drove forward for the line.

Phoenix’s desperate defence resulted in another high tackle and Bacon kicked Halifax into a 14-5 lead.

It was at this stage that Halifax seemed to sit back and invite Phoenix pressure.

James Dodd was shown a yellow card for a high and dangerous tackle, and as Rotherham started attacking through their large pack, Halifax were in defence.

The try line came under a barrage of attacks and Rotherham number eight Coy broke through the tiring defence to score the try of the game. The conversion was unsuccessful and Halifax still led 14-10 going into teh final 10 minutes.

Phoenix had their tails up and as Halifax fatigue started to show, the ball was shipped out to substitute Daniel Lawton who touched-down to put Phoenix 15-14 ahead.

Halifax pushed forward in the closing stages but the visitors held on for victory.