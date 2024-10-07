Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​If last week’s demolition of league leaders Old Otliensians was a turning point in the season for Halifax, Saturday’s 62-13 romp over Wheatley Hills proves that they are the team to beat in Counties Three Yorkshire.

​The home scrum was dominant from the start but their aggression was penalised early on and Hills’ Adam Wilson broke the deadlock with a penalty.

Halifax were undaunted and scrum-half Kyle Carter raced clear to score the game’s first try, converted by Sean Dyson, but the visitors regained the lead soon after when Max Brown collected his own chipped kick to cross from 40 metres out.

The score only galvanised the Halifax side however and the response came when Kayne Broadbent released Dion Groombridge on a foot race from half way to score a try improved by Dyson that made it 12-8.

The Halifax scrum were dominant in the win over Wheatley Hills. Pic: Alistair Brown.

The home side had their tails up for the rest of the half and after Ben Bottomly crossed for another Dyson-goaled try, Dyson nipped over for a self-converted score and Bottomly went over again for his side’s fifth try that gave Halifax a 31-8 lead at the break.

There was no let-up on the resumption, Halifax punching through the middle and shipping the ball away from the large visiting pack to maintain control of the game.

Seven minutes into the second half, Graham Charlesworth added his name to the try scorers’ list and fresh from the bench, Michael Kite broke to put Carter through to extend the lead to 41-8.

Immediately from kick off, the ball was driven forward by Craig Sim, a player who has had an excellent start to this season.

He found some space to slice through the defence before passing the ball to the safe hands of Carter, allowing the Halifax scrum-half to score a converted try.

Yet, just as Halifax were feeling it was a job well done, surprisingly it was the gutsy Wheatley Hills side who took the game back to them and this time it was the Ovenden boys who felt their defence being tested.

The penalties stacked-up again and a series of quick tap penalties resulted in 10 minutes of sustained pressure and a try from Hills’ tighthead prop Nick Holdridge.

Another change was required in order for the men in blue to regain their momentum.

They did not want to ship any more tries, and the introduction of Callum Bacon at fly-half, with Dyson to scrum-half worked well.

The ball was passed quickly and efficiently along the backs, allowing Charlesworth to score. Bacon having taken over the kicking duties was successful, and the score was 57-13.

Many teams would have taken their foot off the gas at this stage, but Halifax were eager to impress.

Jack Fairbank was leading from the front and probing into the Hills’ 22.

Chris Clough, having replaced Louis Key at centre, was the catalyst for Charlesworth to score his third try of the afternoon.

Again, Bacon was successful with the conversion to round off a very satisfactory display from Halifax, who top the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barnsley.