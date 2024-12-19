In-form ​Halifax Vandals finished the year in great style, registering a 49-13 win over Counties 2 Yorkshire strugglers Hemsworth.

​Things didn’t start well for the fourth-placed side however, the visitors’ pack setting up camp on the Vandals’ line before pushing over for the first converted try of the game.

The set-back stung the Vandals into action and the response was immediate. Clever kicking from Joe Horne established great field position and Issac and Reuben Pollard led the way with strong drives before Danny Wilkinson scoring a try converted by Ben Iveson.

The Vandals pack was now dominant and series of scrums, with Nathan Harris and Dan Brown bullying their opponents into submission, finally resulted in the referee awarding a penalty try under the posts. This also resulted in the Hemsworth prop forward leaving the field injured and with no suitable replacement available, uncontested scrums became the order of the day.

Action from Vandals seconds' clash with Old Rishworthian.

This appeared to unsettle the home team and Hemsworth kicked a penalty to make it 14-10 before the break.

Great pressure from the kick off resulted in fast turnover ball and Ethan Pollard shot through a gap to score a converted try for a 21-10 lead.

There was now only one team in the game. An impressive driving maul, directed superbly by Luke Illingworth resulted in Luke Sutcliffe spotting an opening for George Tankard to score.

Josh Beck powered over for a superb try before Hemsworth replied with a penalty and Jason Dodd then went under the posts for a spectacular try to add to Vandals’ tally.

Ethan Pollard took advantage of an awful Hemsworth clearance to score with ease and Iveson concluded an impressive kicking performance to bring the score to 49-13.

Vandals second team finished a very successful year with a 29-10 victory over their close rivals Old Rishworthian.

Ben Fleming led the way with two tries and Canadian 7s international Tom Isherwood produced a man of the match performance on his guest appearance.

Mason Isherwood and Tony McAspurn crossed the whitewash to seal victory for Vandals.