Halifax Vandals show fighting spirit to claim third bonus-point win on spin

​Halifax Vandals overcame a stern test of their Counties 2 Yorkshire credentials with a fight-back 20-10 victory at Northallerton.

​The visitors faced stormy weather and an early 10-0 deficit to claim the points that moves them up to fifth in the table.

Errors allowed Northallerton to build an early advantage but inspiration arrived with the early introduction of the returning Toby Muscat-Barron, who lifted his side and slowly the Vandals began to adapt to the conditions.

Strong forward play from George Clapham and Ethan Pollard resulted in rare quick ball and Joe Horne combined brilliantly with Josh Greenwood-McDonald and Tom Fowler to send George Tankard in by the corner flag to reduce the deficit to five.

George Clapham in action for Vandals. Pic: Alan Hindle Photography

The Vandals’ pack then began to assert their usual dominance with Reuben Pollard, Danny Wilkinson and Joe Bryson smashing relentlessly into the Northallerton forwards.

Luke Sutcliffe marshalled things superbly at scrum-half and, eventually, the pressure paid dividends with Josh Beck diving over the ruck in score a well deserved try to level on the stroke of half time.

The second half was all Vandals. Great interplay from Muscat-Barron and Ethan Pollard saw the latter crash over to put the visitors ahead.

The dominance continued and five minutes later the impressive Muscat-Barron muscled his way over to extend the lead to 20-10.

Youngsters Mason Isherwood and Oli Muscat-Barron then joined the fray and made immediate an immediate impact with several barnstorming runs testing the Northallerton side to the extreme.

Tom Fowler made a scything break through the centres and put Oli Shaw went close to adding another try to the tally.

As conditions deteriorated heroic defence from Luke Illingworth and Danny Brown kept Northallerton at bay as the visitors held firm.

Reflecting on his side’s third bonus point win in a row, coach Wainwright said: “I was incredibly proud of all the players today. It would have been easy to roll over and give up after a poor start in such horrific conditions.

"The team showed their determination and spirit, however, to gain five very important points. All four teams above us have to come to Warley in the new year and if we can keep strong, anything can happen.”