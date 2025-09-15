Heath continue fine start to season with Sandal romp

Regional 1 North East leaders Heath made it two wins from their opening two games with a resounding 49-12 success at Sandal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandal put the visitors under pressure from the off and when they found touch from a penalty, Sandal won the ball and drove forwards for the opening converted try with ten minutes on the clock.

Heath managed to regroup but they were up against a resilient home defence. On 25 minutes, Tom Clough broke through, evading several tackles but his offload to Sam Cox was dropped and the chance had gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath kept on the attack and from a scrum were awarded a penalty which Chris Johnson converted.

Alex Patrick touches down for Heath. Pic: Bev Clough

Sandal were now struggling to contain the visitors, giving away two further penalties, both converted by Johnson and Heath led 9-7 with five minutes left of the half.

Josh Crickmay came on for Jack Pilcher as Heath pressed for a score before half time and he off-loaded to Alex Patrick who crashed over for a try, converted by Johnson and Heath led 16-7.

However, Sandal were still in the game and in injury time they scored an unconverted try to close the gap at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started with a bang, as Heath came out all guns blazing, and with only two minutes played, Callum Harriott-Brown received the ball on the half way line and with a sudden burst of pace he evaded several tackles to score a try, converted by Johnson.

Ben Stringer drives at the Sandal defence. Pic: Bev Clough

Sandal were struggling and Jake Haynes had a super run before being tackled just short of the try-line. With the forwards in support, Sandal gave away a penalty and had a player yellow carded on the hour mark. From the resulting scrum, Tom Clough barged over for a try to make it 28-12.

From the restart, the ball was collected by Crickmay who sent it out to Clough. He linked-up with Harriott-Brown, Jake Haynes and Jack Bruce who released the supporting Sam Cox to score the try of the game. Johnson added the extras with 62 minutes played.

The visitors’ onslaught continued and Seif Boussaada collected the ball and set off on a 30 metre charge before releasing Johnson and he romped over for a converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath continued to decimate the home defence, adding to their tally on 70 minutes when Ben Hall made a break, before linking up with the Heath back line and Jack Bruce crashed over for a converted try to make it 49-12.

Sandal were restored back to full strength but Heath wound the clock down as the final whistle sounded to secure maximum points.

Meanwhile, Heath Hawks ran in 13 tries as they celebrated a 77-0 triumph over Wetherby. Man of the match was Sam Fletcher.