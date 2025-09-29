Heath ease past Driffield to secure place in next round

Heath replicated their fine league form as they cruised past Driffield 52-31 in the preliminary round of the Yorkshire Cup.

Cheered on by a sizeable home crowd, Heath got off to the perfect start in the opening minute when Ezra Hinchliffe got hold of the ball from a scrum and he spun it out to Jack Bruce who released Sam Fletcher to score in the corner. Hinchliffe added the conversion.

Driffield levelled with a converted try of their own on 12 minutes but Heath's response was immediate and from a line-out, Saif Boussaada soared high to collect and Henry Hirst drove over the line for a converted try just three minutes later.

Heath were playing some good rugby with some astute kicking from Ezra Hinchliffe pulling the visitors’ defence apart and it came as no surprise when Sam Sharp crossed for a third converted try on 28 minutes.

Henry Hirst crashes over for a try. Pic: Bev Clough.

The onslaught continued and Elliot Knight linked up with Hinchliffe who broke to release Sam Fletcher for his second try of the game, converted by Hinchliffe, to make it 28-7.

A break from Joe Morrison saw him held short of the try line but Hinchliffe scooped the ball up before kicking it cross-field and a favourable bounce enabled Jack Bruce to cross the line for another converted try.

Driffield continued to battle and they were rewarded for their efforts with two converted tries to make the half time score 35-21.

Heath gave away a converted penalty in the opening minute of the second half and Driffield were threatening to fight-back.

Jack Bruce reaches out to touch-down. Pic: Bev Clough

But Heath were given a break when a dropped ball was scooped up by Will Baxter and, with the visitors chasing him down, he managed to cross the try-line.

The game ebbed and flowed as both teams looked to add to their tally but it was Joe Morrison who embarked on a mazy run to increase the hosts’ lead to 45-24.

Once again, several changes saw Heath still looking to add to their tally but it was the visitors who managed to score a converted try with 15 minutes left to play.

Heath responded and when Joe Gallagher and Sam Sharp exchanged passes, Sharp was on hand to score in the corner.

A superb conversion out on the touchline from Olly Cook rounded-off the scoring and booked Heath’s place in the first round in November, when they visit Guisborough.

Table toppers Heath resume their Regional 1 North East campaign on Saturday with a trip to Penrith, who have also won all three of their opening league games.