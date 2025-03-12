Heath overcome battling hosts to move up to third

​Heath moved back up to third spot in Regional 1 North East courtesy of Saturday’s maximum-point win at Driffield.

​Heath made the perfect start to the game, Dom Walsh and Chris Johnson linking-up to release Sam Fletcher who went over for a converted try with only five minutes on the clock.

Fletcher went over the whitewash again only three minutes later, Heath taking possession from a line-out before Chris Moore and Alex McFadden combined to send the winger over for his second converted try.

The visitors were running riot but in a rare visit into the Heath half midway through the half, Driffield opened their account with a converted try.

Jake Haynes scored two tries for Heath. Pic: Bev Clough

Heath responded and Chris Johnson converted a penalty and although Jake Haynes was denied a score by a tap tackle, Johnson added another penalty to put the visitors 20-7 up going into half time.

Heath made a couple of changes with Jonny Cole and Jack Pilcher replacing Seif Boussaada and Josh Crickmay and both were quickly involved in the action as the visitors went in search of an early score.

However, an interception pass resulted in Driffield winger Rix sprinting the full length of the field for a converted try and it was game on with 30 minutes left to play.

The visitors hit back with an interception try of their own when a loose pass from former Heath player Dan Ramsden was intercepted by Jake Haynes who crossed in the corner to make it 25-14.

Tom Clough on the charge for Heath. Pic: Bev Clough

The end-to-end action continued with the home side grabbing a converted try to reduce the arrears to four with quarter of an hour remaining.

Ben Stringer rose high in line out and the ball came out to Tom Clough as Heath went in search of extending their lead but Heath had to settle for another penalty from Johnson.

Driffield’s hopes of a response were dashed when they had a player carded and Heath replaced Chris Moore and Sam Fletcher with Josh Crickmay and Max Rowntree with ten minutes left.

The points were clinched by the final try of the game and a clever kick from Dom Walsh bounced favourably for Haynes, who evaded several tackles before touching down for a Johnson-improved try to complete a 35-21win.