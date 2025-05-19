Heath round-off superb season with cup final victory

After finishing third in Regional 1 North East, Heath crowned a terrific season with a 33-22 win over Bracknell in the Papa John’s Regional 1 Plate final.

There were jubilant scenes from the Yorkshire club’s fans who made the journey to Sixways, the home of Worcester Warriors, after their team produced an excellent performance in glorious weather.

A fantastic atmosphere greeted both teams as they took to the field and it was Bracknell who broke the deadlock with a seventh-minute penalty.

Harvey Keighley-Payne, Seif Boussadda and Pete Hampshire responded with breaks forward that put Heath in advanced field position and Alex McFadden released Boussadda who crashed over for a try, converted by Chris Johnson midway through the first half.

Heath celebrate their Papa John's Plate final victory. Pic: Bev Clough

Bracknell responded but were thwarted by a solid defence and when Heath broke into attack on the half hour, club stalwart Chris Moore emerged with the ball for an unconverted try, following line out ball collected by Ben Stringer.

Olly Cook replaced Josh Crickmay and Heath continued to batter the Bracknell defence.

A head injury to Alex McFadden saw Carter Haigh take to the field and, when Johnson slipped a ball to the marauding Keighley-Payne, he ran over several Bracknell bodies before scoring a converted try under the posts for a half time score of 19-3.

There were no team changes at the start of the second half, as Heath picked up where they left off and in the first minute Bracknell had a player carded following a high tackle on Tom Clough.

Callum Harriott-Brown celebrates a try. Pic: Bev Clough

McFadden returned to the field, as Heath looked to add to their tally and, following some superb ball handling, Harriott-Brown was on hand to touch-down. Johnson added the extras and Heath led 26-3 with 50 minutes played.

Bracknell fought back, scoring a try in the corner that gave their fans some hope.

The game ebbed and flowed before Dom Walsh kicked a superb 50/20 to set up a chance for Heath. Bracknell managed to hold out as Heath continued to make changes with Ben Stringer and Dom Walsh replaced by Sam Sharp and Max Rowntree on 65 minutes.

Shortly after, a rare raid into the Heath half saw Bracknell score a converted try that made it 26-15 but Heath were quick to respond and countered with the try of the game.

Seif Boussadda breaks forward. Pic: Bev Clough

As Bracknell pressed in the Heath 22, Harriott-Brown read the play well, intercepting a pass one-handed and setting off on an 80 metre run. outpacing the defence to touch-down under the posts. An easy conversion from Johnson put Heath back in charge at 33-15.

Jonny Garrity, Joe Gallagher and Carter Haigh came on for Olly Cook, Tom Clough and Chris Johnson as Heath looked to maintain their lead, but once again Bracknell would not lie down and they scored a converted try, to narrow the gap to 33-22.

Jack Bruce received a yellow card but Heath held firm and the reliable boot of Ezra Hinchliffe saw him punt the ball into the Bracknell half. Harriott-Brown gave chase, urged on by the Heath supporters, but the ball was fumbled and a chance had gone.

Bracknell ran out of time and Heath fans celebrated a fine victory and more silverware.