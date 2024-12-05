Impressive Halifax Vandals ease to victory over Phoenix
The 34-10 success was the Vandals’ second bonus point win in a row and re-establishes the club in the top half of Counties 2 Yorkshire at the half way point of the season.
Bramley took an early lead with a penalty but Vandals came storming back down the slope, however, with Issac and Ethan Pollard leading the way with impressive drives deep into Bramley territory.
Joe Horne then orchestrated the back division beautifully to send Josh Brown into the corner for a deserved 8-3 lead.
Danny Wilkinson and Dan Brown led the forwards in establishing good field position, with Luke Illingworth and Aaron Carrington retaining possession effectively.
Great driving play from Nathan Harris and a break from the irrepressible Tom Fowler resulted in him crossing for a try out wide to establish a 13-3 half-time lead.
Bramley reduced the arrears to three points with a converted try under the posts in the second half but returning Halifax captain Reuben Pollard led the way in a dominant scrum.
Following impressive breaks from Josh Greenwood-MacDonald and George Clapham, Vandals took advantage of a scrum close to the opposition line to score a pushover try, Issac Pollard touching down and Ben Iveson converting for a 20-10 lead.
Vandals were now on fire with scrum-half Luke Sutcliffe dictating play and Josh Beck bringing youthful vigour to proceedings with his running causing Bramley problems.
Breaks from Dan Brown and George Clapham put Josh Brown under the posts for his second try, converted by Iveson for a 27-10 lead.
The game was finished in style as recent recruit George Tankard showed great pace and power to warm the Vandal’s faithful crowd and George Clapham finished the match in great style with a fantastic 40 metre break to score under the posts.
Iveson converted to complete an impressive 34-10 Vandals victory.
The second team put in a superb performance against their Bramley counterparts with Gaz Bottomley showing his potential in a 30-5 victory, despite the game finishing early due to an injury.