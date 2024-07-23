Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax rugby union club has been able to make improvements to one of their pitches thanks to a council ward grant.

Old Crossleyans RUFC, based on Broomfield Avenue, secured £500 from a Calderdale ward grant last year which has been used to purchase a new set of posts for their Kensington Road site, which had “fallen into disrepair.”

The pitch, which is owned by nearby The Crossley Heath School but maintained by the rugby club, has since been improved, enabling it to be used by the school and Old Crossleyans’ junior, mini and senior teams throughout the 2023-24 season.

Ryan Price, the club’s secretary, told the Halifax Courier:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New posts have been installed at one of the pitches of Halifax rugby union club Old Crossleyans.

“The site had fallen into disrepair during Covid, the posts were unfit for use and dog walkers had taken residence. This had led to issues with fouling and also holes being dug all over the playing surface. There was a misconception it was a public site but it’s private.

“This grant has really helped. £500 came from the ward and we raised the rest ourselves. This pitch has been pivotal for the growth of the junior section. We have gone from, ten years ago, two senior men’s teams, one junior boys’ team and one junior girls’ team, to having two men’s teams, a women’s team, a full girls’ section, a full mini section and juniors at 12s, 13s and 14s. It has grown exponentially.

“We wouldn’t be able to manage that amount of sides and fixtures with just the other pitches (at Broomfield Avenue) without Kensington. It has also been key for the school to use this year.”

He added: “A lot of people have a lot of fond memories of playing at Kensington. It’s a pitch where other clubs have the benefit of the pitch when their pitches suffer with bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it snows our first team uses Kensington. It is pretty much bomb-proof.

“We would like to thank coun Colin Hutchinson in pointing us towards the grants.”