Old Crossleyans fall to defeat in opener at Morley but show promise for the season

Old Crossleyans fell to defeat in opener at Morley but showed promise for the season. Photo by Will Clayton

A slick Morley backline proved the difference as they saw off a spirited Old Crossleyans side 35-19 in their Regional 2 North East opener at Scatcherd Lane.

The hosts built a commanding first-half lead that ultimately proved insurmountable for a Crocs side shaking off evident rust, after a pre-season without fixtures.

Morley were on the front foot from the outset and were rewarded with a converted try inside five minutes, followed by a penalty and a further score to race to a 15-0 lead.

The visitors' first points came from a moment of fortune. Josh Hunt’s clever chip over the defence was regathered, allowing him to sprint home untouched. James Johnson’s conversion cut the deficit to 15-7 at the break.

Any hope of a comeback was stifled early in the second period.

Despite a Morley yellow card, the home side scored next, capitalising on Crocs errors to extend their lead.

They added two further tries, one from former Croc Ross Peltier, to seemingly put the game to bed.

To their credit, the Broomfield men never dropped their heads. Their late pressure told as powerhouse Boj Sembi crashed over, taking three defenders with him. Johnson converted.

The fightback continued as another Hunt kick was fielded by Johnson, whose inventive reverse pass found debutant Tom Rouse to score on his first outing.

A late Morley penalty sealed the 35-19 win.

While defeated, the Crocs showed enough fight, attacking promise, and impressive debuts from Tom Rouse, Darren Ali-Scott, and Dhesa to suggest a positive season lies ahead.