Old Rishworthians have no answer to new champions

Old ​Rishworthian were blown away 59-5 at North Ribblesdale as the new Counties Yorkshire 1 champions notched back-to-back promotions.

​They had no answer to the Settle side’s pace and every time they made a mistake Ribb were quick to capitalise, scoring nine tries in total, seven of them converted.

For the first 15 minutes it was a competitive game, but once the home side scored the floodgates opened.

A further five tries followed in quick succession to make it 38-0 at half-time.

Old Rishworthians' Luke Sutcliffe.

One of them came from a late tackle that was missed, after full-back Steven Scott had made a great run out of defence and then kicked ahead.

The second half was a more competitive affair and the home side were only able to score three more tries, one from an interception.

Hooker James Robbins got a hand to knock back a pass and prevent a certain try, but two more scores followed before the visitors were able to reply.

Flanker Greg Withers took a quick penalty and drove forward. The support was there to drive to the line and scrum-half Luke Sutcliffe dived over.

There was still time for Ribb to add another try before being officially crowned champions.

There were plus points for Rishes, with some good play from Colts Harry Greenwood, Chad Ransley and Freddy Mitchell.

Rishworthians’ development team beat North Ribblesdale’s second string 29-26. Veteran Nick Faulkner bagged three tries and other scorers were Reuben Schofield, on his 18th birthday, and Ollie O’Connor, who also added two conversions.