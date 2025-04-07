Old Rishworthians show great potential in final day performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Rishworthian’s fate in Counties 1 Yorkshire remains uncertain after they ended the season third from bottom.

Rishes produced a very good performance in their final league game of the campaign, despite losing 27-24 at Wath Upon Dearne, but must now wait on other results in other divisions before knowing if their 10th place finish is good enough to avoid relegation.

They secured two bonus points last Saturday but it could easily have been more, having showed their potential for the future with a sprinkling of academy players, who all played a major part in the performance.

The first quarter saw the visitors giving away too many penalties under pressure, which resulted in two home tries. Despite trailing 12-0, Rishworthians weathered the storm and came back strongly to force their way into the home 22 and gain a penalty.

Harry Doherty in action for Rishworthians. Pic: Chris Haywood

Scrum-half Harry Doherty took it quickly and darted over the whitewash but Steven Scott’s conversion attempt hit the post.

The visitors defended solidly as Wath camped in their 22 and eventually they managed to steal the ball and, showing great awareness, Scott put in a long chip kick over the attacking line. The ball bounced well on the hard surface and full-back Taniela Tuipulotu raced through to gather and sprint 50 metres to the line. Scott’s conversion levelled the match at 12-12 going into half-time.

Almost straight after the restart, Rishworthians gave away a penalty that allowed Wath to regain the lead with a kick that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Rishworthians looked good with the ball in hand and were excellent at holding the much heavier home pack. Only the lineouts let them down, losing too many in good positions.

The visitors took the lead for the first time when Scott’s brilliant tackle gained possession and teenage centre Harry Greenwood took it on with a great run. He linked with Scott who offloaded to Tuipulotu and he darted down the wing to score in the corner. Scott converted.

Wing Seb Wood-Ives and Tuipulotu were almost in again before Wath took charge with two tries, both coming from forward pressure from lineout catch and drives.

Rishworthians finished the stronger and Wood-Ives got in at the corner after a flowing move in the backs to complete the scoring.