Race for the title hots-up after Halifax beat leaders Otliensians

​Halifax confirmed their status of Counties 3 Yorkshire title contenders with a 26-22 home win over leaders Old Otliensians.

​The gap between second-placed Halifax and Saturday’s opponents is now just a point as the race for the championship hots-up.

Halifax made a bright start and they were rewarded with the first try of the game, scored by Robbie Spencer.

Otliensians seemed to be in a state of disarray and they were being pinned back by a fitter, more eager Halifax pack.

Kyle Carter keeps his eye on proceedings at a scrum. Pic: Hindles Photography

Yet repel the Halifax the attack they did. Tackle after tackle, with the ball being held on a fraction too long and as Old Otliensians breathed a sigh of relief, Halifax were ready to pounce once more.

It was at the set piece where Halifax excelled, the scrum was set by the boys in blue, and not an inch was given.

However, Halifax were made to face the high tackle demons of the early part of the season and Elliot Mercer faced the wrath of the referee as he was shown a yellow card. Shortly afterwards Dion Groombridge suffered a twisted knee and was replaced by Joe Walsh.

The one man advantage began to show, as Halifax faced the prospect of losing the tackling ability of Mercer, the tides definitely changed as Old Otliensians were on the attack.

Action from Halifax's terrific win last weekend. Pic: Hindles Photography

A line out was won, and the rolling maul proved unstoppable as number eight Jay Walsh broke off and scored to the right of the posts to level the scores.

The home response was quick in coming though and Jack Fairbank scampered through for their second try, converted by Callum Bacon.

Four minutes before the break, a fight broke out and Micheal Kite and Issac Farrell were perhaps harshly shown red cards, along with Martin George, the Old Otliensians’ number 16.

The sides were now 14 against 13 and the game felt like it could slip away from either team very quickly.

Louis Key, Antony Lawton and Danny Sullivan in action for Halifax. Pic: Hindles Photography

It was the visitors who bagged the next try when Williams Eaves chipped ahead and in the resulting foot race, William Howeth squeezed past Louis Key to score a converted try that made it 12-12 at the interval.

The Otley side hit the front for the first time in the game when William Cooper crossed the whitewash on the resumption but following a strong scrum, the ball was passed out to Ben Bottomley on the right wing, who broke through tackles to touch-down. Bacon’s goal edged Halifax ahead at 19-17.

The hosts lost Elliot Mercer to a second yellow card leaving Halifax with 12 and the 14 men of Otliensians took advantage, winger Isaac Gilson crossing to give his team a 22-19 lead.

But the resolute hosts were not to be denied and the makeshift Halifax scrum allowed Chris Clough to break away from number eight.

Dion Groombridge on the attack. Pic: Hindles Photography

The ball fell to Jack Fairbank who expertly chipped ahead into the hands of Carter and he raced out of reach of the Old Otliensians defensive line, to score a converted try that put the home side 26-22 ahead.

Otliensians were left to fight for the remaining five minutes, and a nervous Halifax team proved equal to the task to record an incredible victory.