Rishworthians' juniors host special event to mark anniversary
The event also marks the legacy of Dave Butler, who died recently and was one of the people who helped to establish and run the junior section over many years.
Dave was also the club’s longest serving secretary from 1984 to 2001. He started with the junior section soon after its formation in 2004 as mini junior fixture secretary, following ill health and being confined to a wheelchair and became chairman of minis and juniors in 2008, until 2024.
Organiser Alison Taylor said: “The ‘coming of age’ party will be a brilliant event, with live music from 4pm followed by a barbecue at 6pm, and everyone is welcome.”
All proceeds from the event will go to the club’s Project Game Changer, which aims to build new changing facilities to help to accommodate the club’s thriving junior section, which has teams in all age groups from U6s to Colts and also girls teams, with more than 250 youngsters taking part.
Rishworthians juniors coaching team has also recently coached in schools in the area, supported by Culturedale.
Tickets for Saturday’s event are available from Facebook through Go Cardless, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for U16s.