Second-placed ​Halifax produced a ruthless display as they dispatched Counties 3 Yorkshire rivals Castleford 34-6.

​Cas took the lead with an early penalty but Callum Bacon landed a penalty of his own to level matters and the hosts never looked back.

A flowing move ended with an inside pass to fly-half Sean Dyson who crossed for the opening try of the game, goaled by Bacon to make it 10-3.

The visitors asked questions of the home defence as they looked to respond but the wind was taken out of their sails when Kyle Carter raced clear to cross near the posts and this time, James Dodd added the conversion.

Sean Dyson scores Halifax's first try against Castleford. Pic: Hindle’s Photography

Cas reduced the arrears with a penalty before the break but Halifax responded with one of their own soon after the resumption to make it 20-6.

Graham Charlesworth sliced through the tiring Castleford defence to score a converted try under the posts and Halifax eventually clinched an impressive victory with their fourth try of the game.

Castleford were defending like their lives depended on it but following another break by Chris Clough, the ball was taken on by Louis Key who broke through to wrap up the scoring with a converted try.

Despite a few lapses of concentration that threatened to let Castleford back in the game, Halifax took on the challenge and once again proved to the one of the teams to beat this season.

There will be harder challenges ahead, including Saturday’s top of the league clash with table toppers Old Otlensiens.