Sowerby Bridge teenage boxers triumph in Yorkshire championships

Teenage boxers from Sowerby Bridge ABC are celebrating wins which will hopefully get them better known on the Yorkshire amateur scene and assist those who envisage a professional career in the sport in the longer term.

Marley Musgrove, 14, won the 60kg Yorkshire Challenge belt on a show in Hebden Bridge ‘putting on ‘a disciplined performance in which he boxed superbly against a Bradford lad to get a well-deserved unanimous decision win,’ said head coach Jonny Maude, 51.

‘Marley started boxing aged ten to help manage weight and control behaviour,’ said Marley’s stepmother Amie. ‘He’s thrived at the club. As parents we’re grateful to Jonny for all his support and dedication in helping Marley achieve his goals. Boxing has given Marley the ability to focus, build his confidence and gain discipline giving him a safe way to release anger.’ Dad Reece added that ‘we’ve seen many positive changes in our son through the boxing as he’s developed courage, resilience and perseverance and we couldn’t be prouder of him. Marley’s school, Ryburn Valley High, have been supportive as Marley has become the 60kg champion. Our son is ambitious about his boxing and sees himself as a future champion professional boxer.’

Logan Hardaker, 14, won his Bridlington final against a Doncaster opponent to become this season’s 60kg county champion. ‘Logan took the fight to him from the off, never stopping throwing punches and using his high-level fitness to win by unanimous decision,’ explained Maude adding that Jimmy Honey, 15, ‘successfully defended his Yorkshire title at 66kg for the second time winning by split decision against a determined opponent.’

‘All the boxers have worked hard to get to this level and never fail to perform when it matters the most. At Sowerby Bridge Boxing we’re proud to have three children become Yorkshire champions in just three months. They’re such a credit to the club and their families. These boys also help each other and all the younger boxers coming through and are all looking forward to our next home show in September at The New Roxy’s.

The club trains three nights a week at Foundry Street Community Centre. Those considering sponsoring Marley, Logan or Jimmy or local boxers should contact Jonny Maude by e-mail at [email protected] or on 07946 126796 or via the Facebook page Sowerby Bridge Boxing.