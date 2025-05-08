First Choice unlocks 200+ new routes with Ryanair

Travel company First Choice has announced a partnership with UK’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair, to expand its range of destinations and flight options.

The partnership, which comes just ahead of the busy last minute summer booking period, gives First Choice customers the chance to pick one of over 200 new routes, with significant expansion and frequency of regional airport departures.

Regional flying highlights include 60 new destinations from London Stansted, 25 new destinations from Edinburgh and 18 new destinations from Manchester. Popular routes have also seen an increase in frequency, with highlights including:

London Stansted to Ibiza increasing from 2 days a week to 7 days a week

Manchester to Lanzarote increasing from 4 days a week to 7 days a week

Vilnius, Lithuania

The expansion doesn’t stop at new routes, there are a series of new destinations that have been unlocked for First Choice customers:

Vilnius, Lithuania: A capital city that feels like an undiscovered gem - even at the most touristy hotspots you still feel like a local. Highlights of Vilnius include the quirky art scene in the republic of Uzpis, local craft beer breweries, and Lukiskes prison – the former soviet prison turned arts and culture centre.

Gdansk, Poland: The lesser-known city on Poland’s north coast, Gdansk packs waterfront scenery, grand architecture and historic sights. Top sights include the charming old town, Gdansk Shipyard and Gradowa Hill where you can take in the city’s incredible views.

Genoa, the Italian Riviera: Everyone loves Italy, so tourists come with the territory. But Genoa’s got all the culture minus the crowds. Top sights include the cathedral and the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno. The food and drink scene is also pretty low-key – think classic trattorias, stripped-back dive bars and craft ale places.

Gdansk, Poland

With First Choice noticing a customer appetite for unique, off the beaten track destinations – the new destinations broaden the options for adventurous and one-of-a-kind travel experiences.

In addition to new routes and destinations, the partnership enables First Choice to offer more value, low cost options to price conscious customers.

'Ryanair is a really exciting development for us', said Kevin Nelson, Managing Director for First Choice, 'we know our customers are a pretty picky bunch and with Ryanair enabling more flying, new destinations and more competitive prices we're able to show up in exactly the ways they need us to, to pick the trips they really want.'

To find out more, visit firstchoice.co.uk.